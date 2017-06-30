ABC’s Gospel of Kevin Comes to Atlanta

The pilot was filmed in Austin, Smithville and San Antonio, Texas, but since being picked up, production on the first season of ABC’s new series The Gospel of Kevin is relocating to the Atlanta area. Jason Ritter (Parenthood, Girls) stars in the hour-long fantasy/drama as a self-centered, down-on-his luck dude who is recruited by God via an angel (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) and given a new purpose in life: saving the world. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (The Astronaut Wives Club), J. August Richards (Notorious, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), India de Beaufort (HBO’s Veep) and Chloe East (Liv and Maddie) are also in the cast. Filming is scheduled to commence on July 17th, with the show to be part of ABC’s Tuesday night lineup.