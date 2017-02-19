Jeremy_Irons

An Actor Prepares Now Filming in Atlanta

Jeremy Irons (pictured) and Jack Huston (the Ben-Hur remake) are starring in the father-son road comedy An Actor Prepares, currently being filmed in Atlanta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Serenbe and other metro locations. Co-writer Steve Clark (Night Has Settled) is directing the story about an aging, hard living, philandering actor (Irons) and his girlyman professor son (Huston) who are forced to reconcile their differences during an unexpected cross-country road trip following pop’s heart attack. Magalyn Echikunwoke (90210), Mamie Gummer (Emily Owens, M.D., The Good Wife), Poorna Jagannathan (HBO’s The Night Of) and Will Patton (Falling Skies) also star.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Jack HustonJeremy IronsMamie GummerMegalyn EchikunwokePoorna JagannathanSteve ClarkWill Patton

Related Articles

No related articles yet.

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Girl in a Band

Girl in a Band

Book Reviews
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic

The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic

Book Reviews
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Going Into The City

Going Into The City

Book Reviews
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Perry Shoots Next Flick in Atlanta, Pittsburgh

Perry Shoots Next Flick in Atlanta, Pittsburgh

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Al Pacino, Karl Urban Play Hangman

Al Pacino, Karl Urban Play Hangman

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Savannah Goes Hollywood in L.A. Minute

Savannah Goes Hollywood in L.A. Minute

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Back to Top