An Actor Prepares Now Filming in Atlanta

Jeremy Irons (pictured) and Jack Huston (the Ben-Hur remake) are starring in the father-son road comedy An Actor Prepares, currently being filmed in Atlanta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Serenbe and other metro locations. Co-writer Steve Clark (Night Has Settled) is directing the story about an aging, hard living, philandering actor (Irons) and his girlyman professor son (Huston) who are forced to reconcile their differences during an unexpected cross-country road trip following pop’s heart attack. Magalyn Echikunwoke (90210), Mamie Gummer (Emily Owens, M.D., The Good Wife), Poorna Jagannathan (HBO’s The Night Of) and Will Patton (Falling Skies) also star.

