Adult Swim’s Tropical Cop Shoots in Savannah

Tropical Cop, a live action comedy pilot for Adult Swim, will be filming in Savannah and Tybee Island the week of July 24th. Not much is currently known about the premise or plot (do Adult Swim shows even bother with plots?), but apparently ugly automobiles from the ’70s and ’80s are involved, and the hero drives a Gremlin. Our only hope is that whoever this Gremlin-driving tropical cop is, he or she arrests drunken buffoon Shia LaBeouf a few more times while he’s still staining Savannah with his putrid presence, bro.