Al Pacino, Karl Urban Play Hangman

Director Johnny Martin, last in Atlanta overseeing Vengeance: A Love Story, is back in town to shoot a crime thriller titled Hangman. Al Pacino, Karl Urban and Brittany Snow star in the story of a homicide detective matching wits with a criminal profiler in an attempt to track down a serial killer whose crimes are inspired by the children’s game Hangman. Michael Papajohn (Live by Night, Vengeance: A Love Story) and Atlanta actors Michael Rose (Necessary Roughness), Chelle Ramos (Graceland) and Steve Coulter (The Walking Dead) are also in the cast.

