Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

The ten-episode inaugural season of Amazing Stories – one of the first original scripted series ordered by Apple for its Apple TV streaming service – is currently in production in Georgia through next March. And, yes, it’s a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s short-lived yet highly acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy/horror anthology series of the mid-1980s. Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (ABC’s Once Upon a Time creators) are co-executive producers and showrunners. Spielberg’s also an executive producer through his Amblin Television division, though it’s not believed that he’ll be heavily involved creatively. No cast or directors or known as yet, but it’s been shooting in Atlanta, Marietta, Forsyth, Griffin, McDonough, Habersham County and other far-flung locales.