Amazing_Stories

Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

The ten-episode inaugural season of Amazing Stories – one of the first original scripted series ordered by Apple for its Apple TV streaming service – is currently in production in Georgia through next March. And, yes, it’s a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s short-lived yet highly acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy/horror anthology series of the mid-1980s. Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (ABC’s Once Upon a Time creators) are co-executive producers and showrunners. Spielberg’s also an executive producer through his Amblin Television division, though it’s not believed that he’ll be heavily involved creatively. No cast or directors or known as yet, but it’s been shooting in Atlanta, Marietta, Forsyth, Griffin, McDonough, Habersham County and other far-flung locales.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaSteven Spielberg

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Star Bar Co-Founder David Heany Has Died

Star Bar Co-Founder David Heany Has Died

Support Our Troops
  • 14 Nov
  • 0
Parker Gispert Rises, Shines as Solo Artist

Parker Gispert Rises, Shines as Solo Artist

Support Our Troops
  • 14 Nov
  • 1
Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Atlanta Musician Josh Fauver Dead at 39

Atlanta Musician Josh Fauver Dead at 39

Support Our Troops
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Live Acoustic Neil Young Song-Cycle From ’76 Out Nov. 30

Live Acoustic Neil Young Song-Cycle From ’76 Out Nov. 30

News Leak
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Support Our Troops
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top