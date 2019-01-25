Anna Kendrick’s Disney Xmas Movie Reshoots in Atlanta

Noelle, a Disney live action Christmas movie originally slated to be released theatrically, is instead going to air on Disney’s new streaming service, presumably during the 2019 holiday season. The bulk of the lighthearted family movie – which stars Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter, who is tasked with taking over the family business after the fat man retires – was shot in Vancouver in the fall of 2017, but it’s currently undergoing reshoots in metro Atlanta, with activity at Atlantic Station, Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville, and Woodstock. Which makes perfect sense since the story’s set primarily in Arizona. Not sure exactly which stars other than Kendrick have been called back into action for these Georgia shoots, but Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader (SNL), Michael Gross (Family Ties), Billy Eichner (American Horror Story, Parks and Recreation), Julie Hagerty (Airplane!, Airplane II: The Sequel), Chelah Horsdal (Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle), Alvina August (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Anna Van Hooft (Altered Carbon) are among the other airheads starring in it.