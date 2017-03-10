Ant-Man Sequel Starting Early July

It’ll be here before you know it. With production on Black Panther well in progress and principle photography on Avengers: Infinity War about to crank up, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is in pre-production and will be rolling at Pinewood and other metro locales by the first week of July, a year before its scheduled release date of July 6th, 2018. As Marvel’s custom is to give its films intriguing working titles that may or may not have anything to do with the movie (Black Panther is “Motherland,” Infinity War is “Mary Lou,” Spider-Man: Homecoming was “Summer of George,” a Seinfeld reference), Ant-Man and the Wasp’s WT is “Cherry Blue.”

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas are all reprising their roles as Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Hope van Dyne (The Wasp) and Hank Pym, respectively. No word yet on any other cast members, including other Marvel heroes (Rudd’s Ant-Man is among the all-star throwdown for Infinity War), but Peyton Reed is returning as director.

In further never-ending Marvel news, it’s looking as though the Captain Marvel standalone film will be shooting at Pinewood and surroundings next January through May. Brie Larson’s (Kong: Skull Island) portrayal of the character (Carol Danvers), will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War.