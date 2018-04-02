April GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Production on Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black has been delayed indefinitely, with writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood indicating that the script still needs work. Filming had originally been expected to take place in Atlanta this spring; we’ll let you know when or if they reschedule here… Disney’s Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (pictured), looks to be filming in Atlanta May 7th through August 17th… The movie Tag was back in Atlanta shooting or reshooting some scenes in early March… Night School is back doing a few reshoots at the moment… Godzilla: King of the Monsters will return to shoot some additional scenes this month… Wendi McLendon-Covey, Chris Parnell and Ken Jeong have joined the cast of Goosebumps 2, which will be parked in town from now through early May… Mekhi Phifer, T.K. Carter, Lil Rel Howery, Lance Gross, Laz Alonso, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree have joined the cast of BET’s The Bobby Brown Story, which shot concert sequences and a recreation of 1988’s “My Prerogative” music video at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena last month… The third season of the mega-church TV drama Greenleaf, with The Oprah, Deborah Joy Winans, Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield and many more, is currently in production in Atlanta.