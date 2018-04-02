April GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The Leisure Seeker, with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, has opened in Atlanta exclusively at the Tara. It filmed around the metro area in 2016… Formerly called The Pact while shooting in Atlanta, the Universal Pictures comedy Blockers opens in theaters April 6th… Dwayne Johnson’s video game adaptation Rampage, filmed in Atlanta and Chicago, hits the big screen on April 13th… Last we heard, William H. Macy’s Krystal, starring Macy, Rosario Dawson, Felicity Huffman, Nick Robinson, Kathy Bates and Grant Gustin, is supposed to be opening in selected theaters on April 13th… Mostly filmed in London, but with portions shot in Atlanta, the kidnapping thriller 10×10, directed by Suzi Ewing, arrives in selected theaters and On Demand on April 13th… The release date for Marvel’s The Avengers: Infinity War has been moved up to April 27th.

The “exciting, all-new installment in the cherished Honey franchise,” Honey: Rise Up and Dance (FKA Honey 4: The Soloist) will arrive on DVD and On Demand April 3rd. The Atlanta-filmed sequel also has an accompanying digital soundtrack available featuring local rappers Future, Ni Emory, Unk, B.o.B and London Jae… Come Sunday, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Sheen and Danny Glover, will be available on Netflix beginning April 13th… The final season of The Originals will premiere on the CW April 18th at 9 p.m. ET. A spinoff has been announced centered around the character Hope Mikaelson, but there’s been no indication yet as to where it will be produced… The Netflix movie Candy Jar, which stars Helen Hunt and filmed in Newnan, will be available beginning April 27th.