The_Case_For_Christ

April GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The Case for Christ, based on journalist Lee Strobel’s true story, opens in selected theaters on April 7th. A special advance screening, including a live onscreen Q&A with Strobel and his wife Leslie, will take place at 8 p.m. April 6th at Regal Hollywood 24, Southlake Pavilion 24, and Sugarloaf Mills 18. Advance tickets available now… Filmed in Savannah and Tybee Island, Gifted, starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace and Octavia Spencer, opens on April 12th… The Fate of the Furious opens April 14th…

IFC’s baseball-themed comedy series Brockmire, which filmed in Macon last summer, will premiere on April 5th at 10 p.m. … Rose Byrne and Oprah Winfrey star in the TV movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which premieres on HBO April 22nd at 8 p.m.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Charlize TheronChris EvansDwayne JohnsonFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaHelen MirrenJason StathamKurt RussellLudacrisOprah WinfreyVin Diesel

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Kids Movie Troupe Zero Tromps Into Savannah

Kids Movie Troupe Zero Tromps Into Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
Obstacle Course Competition Films in Atlanta

Obstacle Course Competition Films in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
April GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

April GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
April GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

April GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
After the Storm

After the Storm

Movie Reviews
  • 7 Apr
  • 0
In Search of Israeli Cuisine

In Search of Israeli Cuisine

Movie Reviews
  • 7 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top