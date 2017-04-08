April GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The Case for Christ, based on journalist Lee Strobel’s true story, opens in selected theaters on April 7th. A special advance screening, including a live onscreen Q&A with Strobel and his wife Leslie, will take place at 8 p.m. April 6th at Regal Hollywood 24, Southlake Pavilion 24, and Sugarloaf Mills 18. Advance tickets available now… Filmed in Savannah and Tybee Island, Gifted, starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace and Octavia Spencer, opens on April 12th… The Fate of the Furious opens April 14th…

IFC’s baseball-themed comedy series Brockmire, which filmed in Macon last summer, will premiere on April 5th at 10 p.m. … Rose Byrne and Oprah Winfrey star in the TV movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which premieres on HBO April 22nd at 8 p.m.