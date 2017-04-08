April GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Malin Akerman (Showtime’s Billions, pictured), Jack Quaid (last in Atlanta shooting Logan Lucky), Matt Gerald (Daredevil), Breanne Hill (San Andreas) and Jake Lacy (Girls) have joined Dwayne Johnson and Naomi Harris in the video game feature film adaptation Rampage, which begins production in Atlanta later this month. Director Brad Peyton and producer co-producer Beau Flynn also worked with Johnson on San Andreas… Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown have been announced as cast members in Godzilla: King of Monsters (working title: Fathom), which films in Atlanta from June 19th through October… From the producers of the similarly Georgia-filmed Christmas in the Smokies comes another holiday-themed family/romance flick called Christmas on the Coast. Currently being shot in St. Simons, Brunswick and Darlen, Georgia, it’s the latest project from INSP Films, a division of the ISPN family cable TV network (the rebranded PTL), which will likely premiere this new movie this fall. No info on cast… Mandy Moore, Harris Dickinson, Miya Cech and Skylan Brooks have joined Amandla Stenberg in the cast of The Darkest Minds, the dystopian teen saga currently filming in the Atlanta area… The feature film Fam-il-y has wrapped its local shoot… The as-yet-untitled Reba McEntire pilot for ABC, which has been shooting around Atlanta and Madison, will feature the Clermont Lounge dancers, who’ve been temporarily unemployed while the hotel’s being renovated.