Atlanta Gets Coins for Christmas

The latest TV One original movie to film in Atlanta and surrounding areas is a holiday production titled Coins for Christmas. Essence Atkins (UPN’s Half & Half, TBS’s Are We There Yet?, pictured), Stephen Bishop (Imposters, Being Mary Jane), Karlie Redd (Saints & Sinners), TC Carson (Living Single), singer Kelly Price and comedian/musician/dancer Lil’ JJ are starring in the story of a financially struggling single mother who forms a friendship with a now-broke former athlete in the weeks before Christmas. Jamal Hill is in the director’s seat for the project, currently filming.