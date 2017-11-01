Atlanta Gets Down for Whatever

Production is just getting underway in Atlanta on TV One’s original movie Down For Whatever. Director Tim Folsome’s screenplay was the winning project at the 2017 American Black Film Festival. Starring former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf, Treme, pictured), Hosea Chanchez (The Game), Bre-Z (Empire) and Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), the action thriller follows a successful doctor who discovers that her sisters are suspected in the murder of the partner of her detective husband. It’s slated to premiere at the 2018 ABFF in June, and on TV One in July. Now I’m curious who won Best Screenplay at this year’s American White Film Festival. Anyone know?