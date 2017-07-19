Kyrie_Irving_Uncle_Drew

Atlanta Scores Film Based on Pepsi Spots

Reprising his role from the Pepsi Max television commercials, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kyrie Irving will have the lead role in the Lionsgate feature film Uncle Drew. Yes, you read that right: a feature film based on a series of Pepsi commercials, and it’s going to be shooting right here in Atlanta, which Coca-Cola HQ is undoubtedly ecstatic about. In case you haven’t caught the TV spots, the NBA star’s Uncle Drew character is a septuagenarian basketball hotshot who challenges unsuspecting kids and street players to pick-up games in parks around the country, creaming them all. The movie will supposedly revolve around an entire team of geriatric basketball players in Harlem. Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) are also starring, with Charles Stone (Drumline) directing. Production is expected to get underway August 7th and last through Sept. 22 or thereabouts.

