crd-00447r

Atlanta’s the Place for Raising Dion

A new Netflix series, Raising Dion, is setting up to begin production in Atlanta in July for its ten-episode first season. The hour-long superhero/family fantasy show concerns a widowed single mother who discovers her young son has a multitude of ever-changing superpowers. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), who will have a supporting role as the woman’s deceased former husband (presumably in flashbacks, but who knows), is also one of the executive producers. It’s based on a comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, who will direct at least some of the episodes. No further cast announced as of now.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Atlanta’s the Place for Raising Dion

Atlanta’s the Place for Raising Dion

Call Sheet
  • 23 May
  • 0
Kamasi My House

Kamasi My House

News Leak
  • 22 May
  • 0
Josh Rouse

Josh Rouse

Feature Stories
  • 21 May
  • 0
HBO’s Watchmen Pilot In Motion in Georgia

HBO’s Watchmen Pilot In Motion in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 21 May
  • 0
Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2

Movie Reviews
  • 20 May
  • 1
Civil War-era Drama Emperor Enacts in Savannah

Civil War-era Drama Emperor Enacts in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 19 May
  • 0
Back to Top