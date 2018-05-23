Atlanta’s the Place for Raising Dion

A new Netflix series, Raising Dion, is setting up to begin production in Atlanta in July for its ten-episode first season. The hour-long superhero/family fantasy show concerns a widowed single mother who discovers her young son has a multitude of ever-changing superpowers. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), who will have a supporting role as the woman’s deceased former husband (presumably in flashbacks, but who knows), is also one of the executive producers. It’s based on a comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, who will direct at least some of the episodes. No further cast announced as of now.