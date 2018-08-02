August GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The teen dystopian superhero film The Darkest Minds opens in theaters August 3rd… Though mostly shot in Europe, the female-centric James Bond send-up The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Gillian Anderson, quietly filmed some reshoots in Atlanta. It opens August 3rd… Mile 22, the action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich, opens on August 17th… Poppy Drayton’s live-action take on The Little Mermaid, starring Shirley MacLaine, opens exclusively in AMC Theaters August 17th. It was filmed in Savannah during the spring of 2016… Also filmed in Savannah, the satirical movie An LA Minute opens in a handful of New York and Los Angeles theaters on August 24th. Nothing scheduled beyond that at the moment… The Atlanta-filmed Jeremy Irons/Jack Huston comedy An Actor Prepares will be released in selected theaters and on VOD August 31st.

Director Bobby Roth’s indie flick Edge of Fear, which filmed in Atlanta last year under the name Bleed, will be available on Netflix beginning August 1st. Robert Patrick stars… AMC’s new series Lodge 49 premieres August 6th at 10 p.m. ET… The new Netflix series Insatiable, with Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano, will premiere on August 10th. That is, unless the miserable fatsos circulating a Change.org petition to cancel the show – claiming it promotes “body shaming” – get their way. Is it really that difficult to comprehend that most human beings are attracted to people that aren’t obese? The first episode of the series hasn’t even aired, mind you. Plus it’s based on creator Lauren Gussis’ own experiences… The true murder story Lover in the Attic, which filmed in Atlanta as Dolly & Otto, will premiere on Lifetime August 18th at 8 p.m. ET… The third season of Greenleaf kicks off with a two-night premiere, August 28th and 29th on OWN… The second season of Ozark premieres August 31st on Netflix.