August GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Proving beyond any doubt that money talks and Georgia’s generous tax credits are the overwhelming if not only thing keeping so many Hollywood productions shooting in our backwoods bumpkin patch, a more generous tax credit offer from California ensured that Captain Marvel, long assumed to be in line for Marvel’s go-to American studio – Fayetteville’s Pinewood – will instead primarily film in the Golden State. Also, Brie Larson’s character won’t be in Avengers: Infinity War, according to director Joe Russo… Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3), hip hopper Yelawolf, John Hawkes (Deadwood, HBO’s Eastbound & Down) and Jon Bernthal (Daredevil, The Punisher) have joined the cast of The Peanut Butter Falcon, currently filming in Savannah… While principal photography took place last year, reshoots for the feature film Jacob’s Ladder are taking place the week of July 31st. The reimagining of the 1990 psychological thriller starring Tim Robbins is directed by David M. Rosenthal (A Single Shot, Janie Jones), and stars Michael Ealy (Being Mary Jane, Secrets and Lies), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) and Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder)… Originally thought to begin shooting in Savannah in July, word is that the kids movie Troupe Zero is now tentatively planning to start production there in mid-October and run through the end of November… Singer Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera (Glee), Faizon Love (Couples Retreat), Jade Chynoweth (TNT’s The Last Ship), Lauryn McClain (Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm), Petrice Jones, Marcus Mitchell, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green and Eric Graise are among the cast of the YouTube Red original series Step Up: High Water, a spinoff of the Step Up film franchise that’s been filming around town… Sharp Objects has wrapped production in Barnesville, aka “Wind Gap, Missouri”… Lifetime aired an episode of Date Night Live from Atlanta’s City Winery on July 27th… Kevin (Probably) Saves the World is the new title of The Gospel of Kevin, the ABC series that’s filming in the area.