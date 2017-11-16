Analeigh_Tipton

Autumn Brings Summer Night to Newnan

Actor Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies, Mindhunter) is making his feature film directorial debut with Summer Night, an independent film that just wrapped its production in Newnan. Analeigh Tipton (Hung, Manhattan Love Story, pictured), Justin Chatwin (Orphan Black, American Gothic), Victoria Justice (Victorious), Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Ian Nelson (The Deleted) are among the young stars of the coming-of-age romantic comedy.

Filmed in Georgia

