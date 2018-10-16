Bad Boys For Life Aiming Toward Atlanta

The third installment of the Bad Boys action/comedy film franchise, Bad Boys for Life, is now hiring crew and gearing up for a February 2019 production start in Atlanta and Miami. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will return to their roles as Miami police detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, who reluctantly re-team when a mercenary puts a price on their heads. While Michael Bay directed the first two movies (in 1995 and 2003), this entry will be overseen by Moroccan-born/Belgium-raised filmmaking team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Black). Jerry Bruckheimer is returning as producer.