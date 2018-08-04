Bale, Damon Racing to Georgia

An as-yet untitled movie about the (eventually successful) attempt by the Ford Motor Company during the 1960s to build a car to dominate the Le Mans endurance racing event over Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari will film some scenes in Savannah in late August and early September. Based on the 2009 book Go Like Hell by automotive journalist A.J. Baime, the project currently commonly referred to as Ford vs. Ferrari will star Christian Bale as GT40 driver Ken Miles, Matt Damon as engine designer/modifier Carroll Shelby, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) as Lee Iacocca and Tracy Letts (Lady Bird) as Henry Ford II. Others on board include Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Josh Lucas (NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura), Joe Williamson (HBO’s Here and Now), Jack McMullen (the BBC’s Waterloo Road) and JJ Field (AMC’s TURN: Washington’s Spies). James Mangold (Logan) is directing, with California, New Orleans, France and further Georgia spots being bandied about as other filming locations.