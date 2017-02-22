Bateman, McAdams Get Together for Game Night

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams will star in Game Night, set to begin filming in Atlanta soon. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Vacation) penned the screenplay and will direct the comedy about couples meeting for their regular game night when some unforeseen shit goes down and they have to solve an actual murder mystery. Jesse Plemons (Fargo) and Kylie Bunbury (FOX’s Pitch) are also reportedly on board. Bateman, of course, stars in and executive-produces the Netflix drama series Ozark in Atlanta, and shot Office Christmas Party here; he’s listed as a co-producer on Game Night.