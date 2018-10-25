BET’s Boomerang Spins Into Atlanta

The new BET comedy series Boomerang – a continuation of the 1992 rom-com movie – will shoot in Atlanta from October into December. The original film’s star Halle Berry is co-producing (along with Lena Waithe [Showtime’s The Chi] and others) this updated saga focusing on the offspring of the characters played by Berry, Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens in the film. Tequan Richmond (Everybody Hates Chris, pictured), Tetona Jackson (Hulu’s All Night), Leland Martin, Lala Milan, RJ Walker and Paula Newsome are starring, with Dime Davis (wrote an episode of The Chi) slotted to direct the first episode.