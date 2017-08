The Boarder Moves Into Newnan

Emory film professor Rob Schmidt (Wrong Turn, The Alphabet Killer) is directing The Boarder now through the end of the month in Newnan and surrounding areas. James Maslow (pictured, of the Nickelodeon boy band Big Time Rush), Jenna Kanell (The Bye Bye Man), Tanya Clarke (Banshee) and Loryann York (ABC Family’s Roommates) are among the cast of the low budget Lifetime thriller.