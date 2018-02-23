Bobby Brown Story To Be Told

Woody McClain (pictured), who played young Bobby Brown in last year’s BET miniseries The New Edition Story, will return to the role for the follow-up, The Bobby Brown Story, which will focus on the highs and lows of Brown’s solo career, his affair with Janet Jackson and his turbulent marriage to Whitney Houston. Expected to begin filming soon in metro Atlanta, where many of the Bobby & Whitney antics originally took place, the TV biopic is slated to air in two parts on BET this fall. No other cast members have been revealed, but both the writer and executive producer behind The New Edition Story are returning for this continuation.