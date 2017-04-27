Bobby_Roth

Bobby Roth to Bleed All Over Atlanta

Bobby Roth (pictured), who’s helmed episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Grey’s Anatomy, the revamped MacGyver and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, among loads of other TV series, is about to start shooting an independent feature film called Bleed in Atlanta and surrounding burgs including Loganville and Conyers. This is, of course, not to be confused with Tripp Rhame’s independent horror flick Bleed that was shot around town a few years ago by Spitfire Studios. No plot or cast members known yet, but it’ll be here through early June.

