Boss Level Prepping Savannah Shoot

The time-loop sci-fi flick Boss Level is prepping to film in Savannah from March 19th through May 11th. Mel Gibson (pictured) and Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Crossbones in the Captain America movies) are reportedly in talks to star in writer/director Joe Carnahan’s movie about a special forces veteran trapped in an endless time-loop in which he dies every day.