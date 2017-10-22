Kate_Mansi

Bottle Girl Unscrews in Atlanta

The drama film Bottle Girl, revolving around the lives of those scantily clad nubiles peddling/pouring obscenely overpriced liters of booze in the sorts of pretentious nightclubs no one with any discernible taste ever sets foot in, shot through mid-October in Atlanta. Kate Mansi (Days of Our Lives, pictured), Rachel Hendrix (October Baby, The Perfect Wave), Georgia’s own Gary Weeks (Greenleaf, The Haves and Have Nots), Atlanta actor Josh Ventura, Ilana Guralnik (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Chuti Tiu (Days of Our Lives), Tiu’s husband Oscar Torre, Stacia Crawford and Madison Bailey are in the thrilling cast, with Joe Menendez (episodes of 12 Monkeys, Reed Between the Lines, Disney Channel’s Imagination Movers) directing.

