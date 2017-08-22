Boy Erased to Materialize in Atlanta

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Emily Hinkler will star is Boy Erased, a feature film based on Garrard Conley’s memoir about a gay teenager whose Baptist parents attempt to have his homosexuality “deprogrammed.” Director and producer Joel Edgerton (The Gift) will also reportedly have a role in the cast. Production on the Focus Features drama is slated to begin in metro Atlanta in early September and run at least through the end of October.