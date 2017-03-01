British Chat Program Setting Up in Savannah

Living the Dream – a unique British interview show that pairs two veteran and often quite differing personalities (usually British) from the entertainment, sports, literary and/or political realms for relaxed one-on-one fireside chats sans professional “interviewer” – is setting up its fourth season in the United States and shifting its emphasis to American celebrities. For some reason, they’re basing the operation in Savannah, with an office opening the beginning of March. The first three seasons of the show were aired on the UK’s Sky Arts channels, and online; no indication as to whether season four will land on a US network. No word either on the roster of guests yet, but past chatters have included Dave Stewart, Elliott Gould, Marianne Faithful, Twiggy, Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Hans Zimmer, Ken Russell, Britt Ekland, Tim Rice, Robin Gibb, Bill Wyman, Martin Kemp and the late John Hurt. They are promoting that season four will be the first television series filmed and distributed in 360° virtual reality, whatever that means for home viewers.