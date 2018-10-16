April_Bowlby

Cast Firmed Up for Doom Patrol

April Bowlby (pictured), as Elasti-Woman, is the only actor reprising his/her guest starring role from Titans in the new DC Universe series Doom Patrol, currently filming its first season all over the metro Atlanta area. Timothy Dalton will portray team leader Niles Caulder, Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan (Second Nature) will both play versions of Cliff Steele/Robotman, Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) is Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade (The First Purge) is Cyborg, Matt Bomer (American Horror Story, The Last Tycoon) and Matthew Zuk will both play Larry Trainor/Negative Man, and the unfathomably moronic Alan Tudyk (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials) will rather appropriately inhabit the role of Mr. Nobody.

