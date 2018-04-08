Check It: Tyler Perry’s Making The List

I was just thinking the other day how we need more Tyler Perry movies. As if by magic, Mr. Perry is now producing and directing (from his own script) a new film in Atlanta called The List. Tiffany Haddish (The Carmichael Show, pictured), Tika Sumpter (The Haves and the Have Nots), Whoopi Goldberg, Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai), Amber Riley (Glee) and Decatur’s Omari Hardwick (Starz’s Power), are starring in the story of a female ex-con whose sister is in an online relationship with a man they suspect of “catfishing” her. I’m too unhip to even know what catfishing means in the context of modern day, soulless, superficial online dating, and I’m also too lazy to go look it up.