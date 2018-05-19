Civil War-era Drama Emperor Enacts in Savannah

The Civil War-era historical drama Emperor will film in Savannah in June and July. Dayo Okeniyi (The Hunger Games) stars as Shields Green, a slave who escapes from a plantation in 1859 and flees north, meeting Frederick Douglas and John Brown and eventually participating in the raid on Harpers Ferry. Mark Amin (producer on numerous motion pictures including Frida, Stonehearst Asylum and Leprechaun 4: In Space) is directing, co-writing and co-producing the feature for his Sobini Films company.