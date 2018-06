Comedy Film Poms Leaps Into Atlanta

The feature film Poms is prepping to shoot in Atlanta during July and August. Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver (Life of the Party, The Disaster Artist) will star in the comedy about a bunch of old ladies who form a cheerleading squad at their Arizona retirement community. Because everybody loves geriatric cheerleaders, right? Documentary director Zara Hayes (The Battle of the Sexes) will helm this one.