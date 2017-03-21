Crime Drama .38 to Shoot in Thomasville

Terrence Howard (Empire), Mike Epps (Survivor's Remorse, Uncle Buck) and Paula Patton (The Do-Over, Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol) are set to star as police officers in the gritty crime thriller .38, which for some odd reason is expected to start shooting in the sleepy south Georgia town of Thomasville in May. The story, however, takes place over the course of a single night on the gang-infested, racially-charged streets of St. Louis' "Bloody Third" district. Michael Carney (the upcoming Same Kind of Different as Me) will direct the feature, which he also co-wrote.