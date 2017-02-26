Matt_Barr

CW War Conspiracy Pilot Valor to Film in Atlanta

The CW is greenlighting a load of pilots for potential series, several of which are either confirmed or look likely to shoot in Atlanta. One that is definitely coming here in late March is Valor, a serialized military conspiracy drama surrounding an elite unit of helicopter pilots with secrets aplenty. Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow, pictured) and Charlie Barnett (Secrets and Lies) star, with Michael Robin (The Closer) directing. An especially dorktarded Brooklynite by the name of Kyle Jarrow, who despises the United States and plays in some band no one’s heard of called Sky-Pony, wrote the thing, so chances are the ultimate villains in the plot are evil white Republicans and military brass.

Call Sheet
Filmed in Atlanta

