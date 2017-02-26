CW War Conspiracy Pilot Valor to Film in Atlanta

The CW is greenlighting a load of pilots for potential series, several of which are either confirmed or look likely to shoot in Atlanta. One that is definitely coming here in late March is Valor, a serialized military conspiracy drama surrounding an elite unit of helicopter pilots with secrets aplenty. Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow, pictured) and Charlie Barnett (Secrets and Lies) star, with Michael Robin (The Closer) directing.