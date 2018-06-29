DC’s Doom Patrol Descends on ATL

DC Universe is a geeky subscription streaming service launching this fall featuring exclusive content and various classic movies and TV series based on DC Comics titles and characters. One of the new shows it will offer is Doom Patrol, based on a superhero team first introduced in the mid ’60s, and we’ve learned that the 13-episode first season will be filming in Atlanta this summer. The basic concept: a group of outcast super-powered freaks – Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder – investigates weird phenomena, protects Earth and does the bidding of the hero Cyborg. Many of the characters have an introductory appearance slated for the fifth episode of DC’s upcoming Titans series (also for the streaming platform), so it’s assumed the same actors will transition over to Doom Patrol: Jake Michaels as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Dwain Murphy as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Far/Elasti-Girl and Bruno Bichir as Niles Caulder. There are also reports swirling that Kelsey Grammer is being courted for the Dr. Caulder role. Other original series announced for DC Universe include animated shows Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders, and a new live-action Swamp Thing.