December GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Filmed in Savannah and starring Brooke Shields, Sterling Jerins, Iwan Rheon and Carrie Preston, Daisy Winters is supposed to open in a select few theaters on Dec. 1st… I, Tonya with Margot Robbie (pictured) and Sebastian Stan opens on Dec. 8th… Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which partially filmed in Atlanta, opens on Dec. 20th, but if you can’t wait that long to watch Jack Black, Kevin Hart and The Rock bungle in the Hawaiian rainforests, there’s an advance screening on Friday, Dec. 8th at 7 p.m. at numerous theaters… You can see Pitch Perfect 3 in theaters beginning the evening of Dec. 21st… After showing on Ultra VOC late last month, Hangman with Al Pacino, Karl Urban and Brittany Snow will release in selected theaters and On Demand on Dec. 22nd.