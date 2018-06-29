Disney Doing Live Action Lady and the Tramp

A live action/CGI remake of the 1955 animated feature Lady and the Tramp is in the works from Disney, with Atlanta and Savannah slated to be the filming locations. Animator Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) will direct the heartworming…sorry, heartwarming tale of two pooches from opposite sides of the fence who fall in love and binge on spaghetti together. The word is that this one’s not for theaters but for Disney’s new streaming platform set to launch next year.