Divorce Party Underway in Savannah

The low budget comedy drama film The Divorce Party is now shooting in Savannah. Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, pictured), Matilda Lutz (Rings), Claire Holt (The Originals, The Vampire Diaries), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) and Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some) are starring in the story of a newly divorced man who hires his former wedding planner to organize a divorce party when his wife ditches him. Hughes William Thompson is in the director’s chair for his first feature-length film.

