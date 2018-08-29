Dolly_Parton

Dolly Parton Netflix Series To Shoot in Atlanta

Following NBC’s success with two TV movies based on her childhood using the song “Coat of Many Colors” as a springboard, Netflix will be the home for a forthcoming eight-episode anthology series based on the songs of Dolly Parton. The country music legend will reportedly co-star in the multi-generational series (currently being referred to as These Old Bones and Dolly Parton Theater), and her Dixie Pixie Productions company will co-produce, with filming taking place in the Atlanta area from September through February. “As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton offers. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.” An as-yet-unproduced movie adaptation of “Jolene,” has been discussed for a couple of years; no telling if that iconic song will now be used for this new show. None of the songs to be adapted for the Netflix series has yet been announced.

