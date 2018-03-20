Pigeon_of_Death

Dr. Bird Aiming For Palmetto Production

Based on Evan Roskos’ 2013 debut novel of the same name, the low budget indie feature film Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets will set up in Palmetto, Georgia April 16th through May 11th. The drama, peppered with self-deprecating humor, concerns a 16-year-old boy’s struggles with anxiety and depression and the counsel given him by a giant imaginary pigeon therapist. And then the drugs wear off for the harrowing sequel, yes? Relative novice Yaniv Raz (Son of Morning) is directing; no cast announced yet.

