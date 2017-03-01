Nathalie_Kelley

Dynasty Reboot Pilot Dashing Into Atlanta

Finally, Dynasty is a proposed reboot of the 1980s prime time soap opera about two feuding, filthy rich families. Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries, pictured), Elizabeth Gillies (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll), Sam Adegoke (Switched at Birth) and Robert Christopher Riley (Hit the Floor) are among the stars in the modern take from Gossip Girls creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, with the pilot for CW expected to be shot around Atlanta from March 20th through early April. Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro are also involved. Street cred.

