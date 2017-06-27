Eastwood Rolling to Atlanta for Next Film

After directing chunks of his last movie, Sully, in Atlanta, Clint Eastwood will return in July to shoot portions his next film for Warner Bros., The 15:17 to Paris. Like Sully, it’s a drama based on a heroic true story, this one being about the three Americans – Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone – who overpowered an ISIS terrorist attempting to massacre a trainload of passengers traveling from Brussels to Paris in August 2015. The seemingly indefatigable 87-year-old Eastwood is a co-producer on 15:17 as well as the director; no official cast announcement has been made, although Jeremie Harris (Legion), Kyle Gallner (Outsiders) and Alexander Ludwig (the History Channel’s Vikings) have been rumored for the leads. Scenes are to be shot in Atlanta in late July before heading south briefly to Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins in early August. Production is also to take place in Paris, Venice and L.A.