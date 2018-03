Elizabeth Banks Horror Film Shoots South of Atlanta

Elizabeth Banks will star in a forthcoming horror movie co-produced by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), who directed her in his 2006 directorial debut Slither. Co-written by Gunn’s brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn, the project currently known as Brandenburg is expected to film at various points south of Atlanta from now into May. David Yarovesky (The Hive) will direct, with The H Collective financing.