Ernie Banks Biopic to Bat in Atlanta

The independent feature film On Smoother Dirt, about Chicago Cubs baseball legend Ernie Banks, is penciled in for a late summer/fall shoot in Atlanta. Louis Gossett Jr. (pictured), currently in Georgia working on HBO’s Watchmen, will portray the Hall of Famer, who was the Cubs’ first player to have his uniform number retired. Writer/producer John Biord will also reportedly direct the biopic.