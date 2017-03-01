Sylvester_Stallone

Escape Plan Sequel Planning Atlanta Shoot

B-movie director Steven C. Miller (the already forgotten Bruce Willis actioners Extraction [2015] and Marauders [2016]) has been in Atlanta scoping out locations for Escape Plan 2, a sequel to the 2013 prison break action thriller. Miles Chapman is returning as screenwriter, and Sylvester Stallone is back on board as security expert Ray Breslin for number two, but co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger has yet to sign on. In the wake of the first film doing better in China than the US, the sequel is being financed through a joint arrangement between Beverly Hills-based Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and China’s Leomus Pictures. Production is expected to get rolling by late March at Norcross’ Eagle Rock Studios and other metro locations, and it’s assumed that portions of the movie will shoot in China as well.

