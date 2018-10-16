Family Film Heads to Oklahoma After Georgia Shoot

Based on the 2015 novel by Marci Henna, the family movie When We Last Spoke is currently in second unit production in Oklahoma, after completing primary production in Toccoa over the summer. Cloris Leachman (pictured), Melissa Gilbert and Corbin Bernsen (Hap and Leonard) star in the story of sisters growing up on their paternal grandparents’ ranch in Texas. Joanne Hock (the Hallmark TV movie The Ultimate Legacy) is both director and co-writer.