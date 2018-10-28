Fear Street Leads to Atlanta

With the Goosebumps films having made Atlanta their working address, another series of R.L. Stine adaptations is in development from 20th Century Fox, again with Atlanta as the production hub. Budding filmmaker Leigh Janiak is overseeing the scripting for three full-length features based on Stine’s Fear Street teen horror novel series, and will direct at least the first of these in Atlanta. There has been speculation that the three movies, set in different time periods, will be shot back-to-back-to-back and subsequently released one month after another. If this is still the case, it’s likely though not confirmed that all three will be made in Atlanta. Not yet known: start date, cast or whether Boone Blvd. will be the setting.