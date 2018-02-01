February GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Emily Blunt (pictured) has joined Dwayne Johnson in the cast of Jungle Cruise, currently expected to begin filming in May… Avengers 4 and Venom have wrapped… The Being Mary Jane series finale TV movie is being shot in Atlanta from late January through February… The Lifetime movie A Sister’s Secret is going to be filming in Atlanta for the next couple of weeks. Whether this project has anything to do with the 2009 Lifetime movie of the same name is unclear at this point… Season three of Saints & Sinners is now filming around the Atlanta area.