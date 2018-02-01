February GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris will be released on Feb. 9th… Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16th… Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams comes out Feb. 23rd… Beast of Burden, starring Daniel Radcliffe as a drug runner under intense pressure, opens in select theaters Feb. 23rd, along with VOD and digital HD… The War With Grandpa with Robert De Niro opens Feb. 23rd… Hangman, with Al Pacino and Karl Urban, is now viewable on Amazon…

The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot premieres on Netflix on Feb. 7th… Behind the Movement, starring Meta Goulding as Rosa Parks, premieres on TV One Feb. 11th at 7 p.m. ET… Good Girls premieres on NBC Feb. 26th at 10 p.m.